“One foot out of the door” – Kylian Mbappe’s CL exit has these Liverpool fans sensing transfer opportunity

Liverpool FC
Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain have crashed out of the Champions League once again, with an underwhelming performance over two legs seeing Manchester City emerge as 4-1 winners on aggregate to book their place in this year’s final.

The mega-rich Ligue 1 giants have often been under-achievers in Europe, and it remains to be seen if this latest defeat will be enough to persuade Mbappe to leave the Parc des Princes.

The France international is nearing the final year of his contract with PSG, so it could be that top clubs will be on alert for him this summer as PSG are also facing the prospect of missing out on the domestic title.

Mbappe has been linked with Liverpool by Le Parisien in recent times, and now their fans are talking after last night’s result.

Mbappe PSG

Kylian Mbappe would be a dream signing for Liverpool

See below for Twitter reaction from some LFC supporters who seem to think there could be an opportunity to lure Mbappe to Anfield…

