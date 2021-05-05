“One foot out of the door” – Kylian Mbappe’s CL exit has these Liverpool fans sensing transfer opportunity

Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain have crashed out of the Champions League once again, with an underwhelming performance over two legs seeing Manchester City emerge as 4-1 winners on aggregate to book their place in this year’s final.

The mega-rich Ligue 1 giants have often been under-achievers in Europe, and it remains to be seen if this latest defeat will be enough to persuade Mbappe to leave the Parc des Princes.

The France international is nearing the final year of his contract with PSG, so it could be that top clubs will be on alert for him this summer as PSG are also facing the prospect of missing out on the domestic title.

Mbappe has been linked with Liverpool by Le Parisien in recent times, and now their fans are talking after last night’s result.

See below for Twitter reaction from some LFC supporters who seem to think there could be an opportunity to lure Mbappe to Anfield…

Kylian Mbappé one foot out of the door. — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) May 4, 2021

Mbappe losing in the CL so I can push the Mbappe to Liverpool narrative ??? @dopeitskaleb — LUXURELI (@LifeOfAJet) May 5, 2021

Save my boy Mbappe and bring him to @LFC — ???? (@immuhammaddd) May 4, 2021

Liverpool should sign Mbappe by all means — ????????'? ?????????? (@dreamvillian_MD) May 5, 2021

Why would you want to play for PSG in a below average league.

Not starting Mbappe in semi final is madness, he’s deffo off in summer — Jay (@JayLFCEvans) May 4, 2021

Mbappe texting klopp as we speak… — Kabak Box (@LFCBaird22) May 4, 2021

Get Mbappe on a ? to LFC. ? — H. Gambostin (@HristoGambostin) May 4, 2021

? | mbappe on a zoom call with klopp rn — ?? (@lulusityy) May 4, 2021