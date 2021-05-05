Liverpool attacking midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly being eyed up as a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The England international is no longer a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it could make sense for him to now move on in order to play more regularly.

Dortmund are interested and it seems Oxlade-Chamberlain would also welcome the chance to move to Germany, according to Fichajes.

The report adds that Oxlade-Chamberlain could move for as little as €20million, which should be affordable to Dortmund and could end up being great business.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a decent career at Liverpool and at former club Arsenal, but he’s yet to quite show his true potential for a combination of reasons.

The 27-year-old has had his injury problems in the past, and he’s also failed to ever truly nail down one position due to his versatility.

Arsenal often used him as a winger or even a wing-back, while he’s often played more centrally for Liverpool, or sometimes as part of the front three.

It’s not yet clear where Dortmund would use him, but if Oxlade-Chamberlain could play more often and settle on one role, he could be a fine signing for many top clubs around Europe.

