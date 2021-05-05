Romelu Lukaku has posted an interesting photo to Instagram following Inter Milan’s recent Serie A title success.

You don’t need to be an expert in psychology to see what Lukaku is doing here…just look at the only other players joining him in the photo…

Manchester United fans may certainly feel aggrieved at seeing Lukaku and three other of their former players – Alexis Sanchez, Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian – enjoying success at Inter.

Young had a decent career at Old Trafford but it’s fair to say the other three majorly flopped with United, so will feel a huge sense of relief getting their careers back on track in this way.

It seems like Lukaku is particularly keen to remind his old club of this…

UPDATE: Ashley Young is very much getting in on the act…