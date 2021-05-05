Video: Sir Alex Ferguson film trailer will give Manchester United fans the feels

Menu

Manchester United fans, we dare you to watch this and not get seriously emotional.

The trailer for the new Sir Alex Ferguson film is here and this looks like it’s going to be essential viewing, not just for Man Utd supporters, but football lovers in general…

Although many fans of United’s rivals will hate looking back on quite how successful Ferguson was, there’s no doubt the Scot is a legend of the game whose achievements may never be matched.

It will no doubt be fascinating to hear the story told by Fergie and those close to him as United fans can relive these great moments through his eyes.

