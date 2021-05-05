Manchester United are reportedly joining their Premier League rivals in the race for the transfer of West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The Red Devils could do with another option in goal next season, and Johnstone is on their radar amid doubts over David de Gea’s future, according to ESPN.

De Gea has looked past his best for some time now, with Dean Henderson coming in to replace him as number one in recent times.

It remains to be seen, however, if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will ultimately decide if the young shot-stopper is ready to be first choice full time next season.

Johnstone has shone for West Brom and could be a decent option for Man Utd, whether as a short-term option to be number one before Henderson eventually takes over, or as someone to provide decent cover for Henderson on the bench.

Tottenham are also mentioned by ESPN as suitors for Johnstone, and it certainly seems like it’s time for the north London giants to think about replacing Hugo Lloris after an unconvincing season.

The report also mentions West Ham as another option for Johnstone, who would likely cost around £18million.

