Solskjaer admits he’s more hopeful of keeping Manchester United star following recent development

Manchester United FC
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested he’s now more hopeful the club can keep hold of Edinson Cavani this summer.

The Uruguay international only looked likely to be a short-term signing for the Red Devils when he joined from Paris Saint-Germain on a free last year, but he’s performed well in his brief time at Old Trafford.

Man Utd would surely now do well to keep hold of Cavani for at least one more season, and it seems that’s what Solskjaer is trying to do.

See below for the Norwegian tactician’s response when asked about recent talks with Cavani over extending his stay, with a rather more optimistic tone from the Red Devils boss, as quoted by Simon Stone…

MUFC Cavani Europa ball

Edinson Cavani has shone in his brief time at Manchester United

United fans will surely be hoping to see more of Cavani, though some might also be keen for the club to bring in a more long-term option.

Cavani has undoubtedly had a great career in Europe but he’s perhaps unlikely to still be someone who can play week in, week out and deliver the 25-30 goals MUFC need to be serious title contenders again.

