Manchester United could miss out on transfer if Real Madrid and PSG agree swap deal

Manchester United could reportedly face an obstacle in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils have been linked with Varane and a number of other centre-backs by Eurosport in recent times, but could he end up being involved in a swap deal with another club instead?

It seems it could be a possibility, according to Todo Fichajes, who claim that Varane and Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos could swap places this summer.

With Varane nearing the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu, it could make sense for Los Blancos to try using him as bait to bring in a quality player like Marquinhos.

PSG would surely also welcome the opportunity to sign such a proven winner, which is something they’re arguably lacking after yet more under-achievement in the Champions League.

This would be bad news for Man Utd, however, who urgently need to bring in a better partner for Harry Maguire.

Victor Lindelof has his qualities, but doesn’t look like the kind of defender who leads you to major trophies, while Eric Bailly is also a decent player but far too injury prone.

