Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been tipped to accept the Tottenham job if it comes along.

The Whites have enjoyed a superb season back in the Premier League thanks to fine work done by Bielsa, who has long been one of the most highly respected coaches in the game.

Jamie O’Hara recently mentioned that he expected Bielsa could be an option for Tottenham following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, and Carlton Palmer has now admitted he thinks he’d take the Spurs job if offered it.

“You want to better yourself. You want to get the top jobs, just like players want to go to top clubs, so it’d be a fantastic opportunity for him,” Palmer said.

“If Spurs come knocking, that’s a different ball game. That’s a great career opportunity for him.”

Tottenham have been linked with a number of big names to replace Mourinho, including Brendan Rodgers and Gareth Southgate, but Bielsa could surely be another tempting option.