Mauricio Pochettino given the chance to sign Spurs ace for only €10m this summer

PSG are known for throwing plenty of money around in the transfer market and that may be true in some cases, but they do tend to be more conservative when it comes to adding depth in certain positions.

Right back is a prime example where they signed Thomas Meunier as a budget option and Dani Alves for free, while they currently have Alessandro Florenzi on loan from Roma.

They’re all good players but they don’t fall into the “superstar” category, and a report from RMC Sport via Get Football News France has indicated that they’ll go with a more modest option again this summer as they look to add someone.

One option is to sign Florenzi permanently for a fee of around €8m from Roma, but it’s also suggested that Spurs defender Serge Aurier is on their shortlist.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho plans to raid Man United and Spurs to sign three of his former players for Roma

He’s a player that Pochettino knows well from his time with the club, while it’s also said that he could go for only €10m as Spurs are happy to sell him for a reasonable fee.

It’s also suggested that the interest in Florenzi is starting to cool and the situation with Mourinho taking over could also lead to him having another chance in Rome, so signing Aurier looks like a realistic and cheap option for PSG this summer.