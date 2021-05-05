Liverpool transfer target house hunting in Barcelona ahead of move

Liverpool look increasingly likely to miss out on a transfer deal for Lyon forward Memphis Depay this summer.

According to the latest on Depay’s future from Mundo Deportivo, the Netherlands international seems to be preparing for life in Barcelona by house hunting in Catalunya.

Depay is a free agent this summer and looks an exciting potential signing for Barcelona, who could do with more options up front after unconvincing displays from the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele down the years.

Liverpool have also been linked with the former Manchester United ace, however, with Marca recently naming the Reds as being among his suitors.

In truth, Jurgen Klopp could really have done with adding someone like Depay to his squad after a difficult season in which the likes of Roberto Firmino and Saido Mane have gone badly downhill.

Depay could have been an upgrade after his superb form in his time in Ligue 1, but it seems he’s edging ever closer to a reunion with former Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp.

