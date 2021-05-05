No sale: Barcelona force Premier League side into eyeing new targets as Fabrizio Romano offers update on interest in talented youngster

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Everton are planning the signature of a centre-back this summer, but it will not be Ronald Araujo from Barcelona…

Romano reports that the 22-year-old is ‘highly appreciated’ but Barcelona will not sell the ace this summer, which is one of a couple of transfer updates that leaves Everton pursuing other targets.

It’s added that Everton are in no talks for Juventus defender Merih Demiral, with the 23-year-old not actually even a target for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Two promising names dropping out of the centre-back rumour mill will certainly frustrate Everton supporters, but it also appears the Toffees have suffered a blow in their right-back hunt.

With new sides entering the race for Norwich starlet Max Aarons, Everton are now eyeing other options.

Everton are planning to sign a centre-back in the summer. Araujo is highly appreciated but Barcelona will *not* sell him. No talks for Demiral, he’s not even a target. ? #EFC Max Aarons update: new clubs are joining the race. Everton are now looking for other players. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2021

Barcelona fans should be delighted to hear of the club’s reluctance to part with Araujo, the Uruguayan has now become an important part of the team, having joined the side in the summer of 2018.

Araujo spent his first season at the club with the B team, but then broke into the first-team ranks last season, with the side’s injury crisis at centre-back handing the talent six appearances in La Liga.

The 22-year-old has built on that experience this term, making 29 first-team outings for the Blaugrana across all competitions this season and being tipped to have a ‘great future’ by Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona state that they only spent an initial fee of €1.7m on Araujo in a deal that is quickly proving to be a bargain, as the talent has really shown promise and injected fresh life into the struggling centre-back ranks.