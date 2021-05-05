PSG stars publicly complain that the ref told them to “f*ck off” vs Man City and demand action

For years FIFA have run their “respect” campaign against referees, but it doesn’t really feel like it makes a lot of difference.

If you’ve every been to a live game you’ll know that the players dish out some really quite exceptional language, and that can often be aimed at the referee.

The stage was set for PSG to have a collective tantrum if they didn’t make the Champions League final last night after they imploded in the first leg, and it’s fair to say they haven’t taken this well.

Angel Di Maria started the meltdown on the pitch by taking a straight red, while it now appears that Ander Herrera has gone crying to the press moaning that the ref told he and his teammates to “f*ck off”.

It’s not the worst thing that would’ve been said on the pitch last night and you can be sure they say it on a regular basis to opponents and officials, but it seems they want action as Herrera complained that he would be banned for ten games if he did something similar.

PSG were well beaten over the two legs so there’s no major controversy here, and it appears that money can buy you a very competitive team, but perhaps not the ability to show class in defeat.