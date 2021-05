Raheem Sterling has not been at his best lately, and this hilarious clip below shows that things just aren’t going his way.

You’ve got to feel for the Manchester City star when he can’t even fall over properly…

Sterling’s City future is in doubt ahead of the summer, but he won’t have impressed transfer suitors with the state of his feet here!

City enjoyed a huge result last night as they beat Paris Saint-Germain to reach their first ever Champions League final.