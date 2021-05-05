Real Madrid stars left ‘surprised’ by one key thing at Stamford Bridge

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid are currently preparing to face off against Chelsea in Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final second-leg.

Coming into Wednesday’s mouth-watering tie, Los Blancos trail 1-1 on aggregate with the Blues holding a crucial away goal.

Following what was an excellent match during last week’s first-leg, Zidane’s Galacticos know that if they’re to stand any chance of meeting Manchester City in this season’s final, they’ll have to do the business at Stamford Bridge.

However, according to an exclusive report by Defensa Central, the Real Madrid squad have been left ‘surprised’ by how ‘short’ the Londoners’ home pitch is.

Stamford Bridge measures 103m x 67m, which is considerably shorter than most top-tier European clubs.

Real Madrid’s pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu 105m × 68m and although there are only a few metres squared difference, Defensa Central claim that several members of Real Madrid’s squad have noticed it.

With kick-off, just a couple of hours away, are Zidane’s men getting their excuses in early?