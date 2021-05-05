Menu

Real Madrid stars left ‘surprised’ by one key thing at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid are currently preparing to face off against Chelsea in Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final second-leg.

READ MORE: ‘I can’t do anything right now about the past’ – Arsenal captain Aubameyang knows he has to ‘give something back’ to fans after troubles

Coming into Wednesday’s mouth-watering tie, Los Blancos trail 1-1 on aggregate with the Blues holding a crucial away goal.

Following what was an excellent match during last week’s first-leg, Zidane’s Galacticos know that if they’re to stand any chance of meeting Manchester City in this season’s final, they’ll have to do the business at Stamford Bridge.

However, according to an exclusive report by Defensa Central, the Real Madrid squad have been left ‘surprised’ by how ‘short’ the Londoners’ home pitch is.

Stamford Bridge measures 103m x 67m, which is considerably shorter than most top-tier European clubs.

Real Madrid’s pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu 105m × 68m and although there are only a few metres squared difference, Defensa Central claim that several members of Real Madrid’s squad have noticed it.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea vs Real Madrid team news: Timo Werner controversially given nod over first-leg hero
‘I can’t do anything right now about the past’ – Arsenal captain Aubameyang knows he has to ‘give something back’ to fans after troubles
Mauricio Pochettino given the chance to sign Spurs ace for only €10m this summer

With kick-off, just a couple of hours away, are Zidane’s men getting their excuses in early?

More Stories Zinedine Zidane

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Graham says:
    May 5, 2021 at 7:00 pm

    Said it twice recently, DON’T play Werner. If he misses a simple chance, or two, and Real score late on. —–told you so !!!!! Lets hope I eat my words, come on Blues, man mark Eden + Benze

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.