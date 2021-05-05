Menu

Video: Sergio Aguero’s funny reaction as fourth official gets Man City star’s number wrong

Manchester City
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was not amused as the fourth official got his number wrong when he was subbed on against Paris Saint-Germain in last night’s Champions League semi-final.

The Argentine reacted with disgust as the number 9 was shown on the board, rather than his actual number 10…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Aguero has been less of a regular for City this season due to injuries, but there’s really no excuse for not knowing the number of this great player.

City won 2-0 against PSG last night to reach their first ever Champions League final.

