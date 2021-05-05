Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was not amused as the fourth official got his number wrong when he was subbed on against Paris Saint-Germain in last night’s Champions League semi-final.

The Argentine reacted with disgust as the number 9 was shown on the board, rather than his actual number 10…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Aguero has been less of a regular for City this season due to injuries, but there’s really no excuse for not knowing the number of this great player.

City won 2-0 against PSG last night to reach their first ever Champions League final.