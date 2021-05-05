Three Premier League clubs want Man United starlet on-loan next season

According to reports, Manchester United will have a decision to make come the summer transfer window regarding the immediate future of young full-back Brandon Williams.

Williams, 20, is a product of Man United’s illustrious youth academy.

After forcing his way through the club’s youth ranks, Williams, having made his senior first-team debut in 2019, has since gone on to feature in 47 matches, in all competitions.

Despite enjoying a decent breakthrough, this campaign has been one to forget for the young English defender.

Having featured in just five Premier League matches all season, according to a recent report from The Sun, Williams could find himself loaned out for the 2021-22 campaign.

It has been claimed that there are three top-flight clubs all hoping to secure Williams on-loan.

The sides credited with having an interest in the 20-year-old are David Moyes’ West Ham United, Southampton and the newly promoted Norwich City.

