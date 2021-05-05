(Video) Mason Mount sets up all English Champions League final

Chelsea are moments away from setting up an all English Champions League final.

The Blues, who came into Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final second-leg against Real Madrid with a crucial away goal, are just minutes away from a final in Istanbul.

Despite naming a strong starting eleven, Zinedine Zidane’sLos Blancos have not been at the races.

Following an early opener from Timo Werner, England international Mason Mount has doubled his side’s lead.

Having been under a spell of pressure, substitute Christian Pulisic broke free before setting up his midfielder teammate.

Game over.