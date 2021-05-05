Menu

(Video) Timo Werner nods home crucial opener vs Real Madrid

Chelsea have taken the lead against Real Madrid in Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final second-leg.

Coming into tonight’s game, both sides were level at 1-1 on aggregate – although Chelsea carried with them the away goal, the margin for error in the return leg was always going to be razor thin.

Despite being the team that needed an early goal, it has been Chelsea who have taken the lead just after the 25-minute mark.

Following an excellent passage of build-up play that involved N’Golo Kante and Kai Havertz, striker Timo Werner was left with the easiest chance he’ll ever have.

