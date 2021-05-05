Video: “Ya f**king space cadet” – Celtic loanee Jack Hendry caught in explosive changing room argument with Oostende teammate

We definitely don’t see enough footage of what goes down in changing rooms after a game, but it’s always amazing to see clips when emotions are running high.
Jack Hendry has had a wonderful season on loan with Oostende from Celtic as he’s transformed himself into a key player and he’s earned a place in the Scotland squad recently, but he’s also impressing off the pitch by using a wonderful insult in a heated argument with a teammate earlier in the season:
Back in January, chasing a Champions League spot… Hendry & Skulason arguing over the 94th minute equaliser to Rob them of 3pts.
"Airhead" & "Fucking Space Cadet" are the best quotes a ??????? has ever dished out in a ?? changing room
??????????? pic.twitter.com/A9NrwDRmyB
— ScotsAbroadPod (@ScotsAbroadPod) May 5, 2021