Video: “Ya f**king space cadet” – Celtic loanee Jack Hendry caught in explosive changing room argument with Oostende teammate

Celtic FC
Posted by

We definitely don’t see enough footage of what goes down in changing rooms after a game, but it’s always amazing to see clips when emotions are running high.

Jack Hendry has had a wonderful season on loan with Oostende from Celtic as he’s transformed himself into a key player and he’s earned a place in the Scotland squad recently, but he’s also impressing off the pitch by using a wonderful insult in a heated argument with a teammate earlier in the season:

