West Ham boost as Atletico Madrid plot £86m move for England international

Atletico Madrid will reportedly try and land Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling once the summer transfer window opens.

That’s according to El Gol Digital, who claims Diego Simeone is a big admirer of the England international and could launch an £86m operation to bring him to Spain.

It has been recently been reported by Fichajes that winger Vitolo is a transfer target for David Moyes’ West Ham.

In an attempt to secure a replacement, El Gol Digital’s latest report claims Simeone could turn his attention to Man City’s Sterling.

Given how much Sterling would cost, both in transfer fees and salary, it is expected that the La Liga giants will need to offload at least two key players.

Sterling has recently fallen out-of-favour with Pep Guardiola as compatriot Phil Foden continues his stunning rise.

Although it would a relatively audacious attempt, landing Sterling could see all parties benefit from a change of clubs.

Do you think Sterling could ply his trade in Spain next season? – Let us know in the comments.