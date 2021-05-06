Tottenham have reportedly already held talks over hiring Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their next manager.

This hugely ambitious move has been reported by the print edition of Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Express, and it seems talks may already be at a fairly advanced stage, with discussions over the state of the Spurs squad already said to have taken place.

Conte is one of the best managers in the world and has just guided Inter to their first Serie A title win in 11 years, ending the long-running dominance of Juventus.

The Italian tactician also enjoyed great success in just two seasons with Chelsea, winning the Premier League title and the FA Cup in his time at Stamford Bridge.

If Tottenham could lure Conte away from Inter this summer, it would be a huge statement as they look to recover after a disappointing campaign under Jose Mourinho.

Ryan Mason is currently interim manager for Spurs, and they’ll surely look for a more established name to take over full time.

Conte, however, would be a very ambitious hire by the north London giants if they can pull it off.

The report adds that Conte is due to hold talks with Inter over his future at the end of the season.