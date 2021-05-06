Arsenal star could re-unite with Mesut Ozil this summer as Fenerbahce emerge as contenders for his transfer

The Turkish league may have an unfair reputation when it comes to being a retirement home for some veteran stars, but it’s a popular destination for those who are starting to lose their ability to play at the highest level.

Galatasaray have Radamel Falcao, Ardu Turan and Ryan Babel in their squad, while Fenerbahce added Mesut Ozil to their squad in January to play alongside veterans like Papiss Cisse, Luiz Gustavo and Diego Perotti.

Unfortunately Ozil’s big move to Turkey hasn’t quite paid off as he’s yet to score or provide an assist in his eight games, but it doesn’t look like they’ve been put off signing ageing Arsenal players as David Luiz is now linked with a move:

Do goleiro ao ponta esquerda, com direito a alguns reservas. Listei um time inteiro de bons e ótimos jogadores cujos contratos terminam até julho. Ou seja, podem assinar de graça!https://t.co/YfMIyE2qHu via @YouTube — Jorge Nicola (@jorgenicola) May 5, 2021

That report states that Luiz is being seen as a target for Benfica and Fenerbahce, while CBS have also reported that he’s now likely to leave Arsenal at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The main Dilemma for Arsenal comes over his leadership and influence on the squad rather than the contribution that he makes as a player, but CBS claim that he’s currently on €140k a week just now, and there’s just no way they can justify paying him that much.

It might be tough to let him go but it’s probably the right thing to save that money and give William Saliba a chance next season, and it would be great to watch Luiz and Ozil link up at Fenerbahce next season.