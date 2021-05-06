Menu

Striker with 32 goals in 36 games this season wants Arsenal transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Genk striker Paul Onuachu is reportedly keen on a potential transfer to Arsenal as his fine form this season sees him attract interest ahead of the summer.

The Nigeria international has been on fire for Genk this term, scoring 32 goals in 36 games in all competitions so far, with Voetbal Belgie reporting that he’s being courted by several clubs, with Arsenal his preference.

MORE: Arsenal team news vs Villarreal: Huge boost for the Gunners as three first team stars back in full training

Onuachu may not be the biggest name in world football, and the Premier League would undoubtedly be a big step up from the Belgian league, but he does look like the kind of clinical finisher that Arsenal need.

The Gunners have had a disappointing season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffering a surprise dip in form, while Alexandre Lacazette has never been the most reliable source of goals, even if he has his qualities.

There’s surely room for a player like Onuachu, who could give Arsenal more of a goal threat next season and help them climb the table.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Spanish TV reaction to Eden Hazard laughing with Chelsea players needs no translation
Tottenham open talks over hugely ambitious managerial appointment
Thomas Tuchel eyes transfer reunion with PSG star at Chelsea

It remains to be seen, however, if the 26-year-old will get the move he wants, or if Arsenal themselves will have other targets in mind.

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!

More Stories Paul Onuachu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.