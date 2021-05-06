Striker with 32 goals in 36 games this season wants Arsenal transfer

Genk striker Paul Onuachu is reportedly keen on a potential transfer to Arsenal as his fine form this season sees him attract interest ahead of the summer.

The Nigeria international has been on fire for Genk this term, scoring 32 goals in 36 games in all competitions so far, with Voetbal Belgie reporting that he’s being courted by several clubs, with Arsenal his preference.

Onuachu may not be the biggest name in world football, and the Premier League would undoubtedly be a big step up from the Belgian league, but he does look like the kind of clinical finisher that Arsenal need.

The Gunners have had a disappointing season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffering a surprise dip in form, while Alexandre Lacazette has never been the most reliable source of goals, even if he has his qualities.

There’s surely room for a player like Onuachu, who could give Arsenal more of a goal threat next season and help them climb the table.

It remains to be seen, however, if the 26-year-old will get the move he wants, or if Arsenal themselves will have other targets in mind.

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!