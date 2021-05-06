According to French outlet Le10Sport via an exclusive report from Paris Fans, Arsenal have offered €9m to Paris Saint-Germain for Germany international defender Thilo Kehrer.

Paris Fans unsurprisingly report that the low-ball offer has not satisfied the PSG hierarchy, who are aiming to net a fee of around €25m for the ace they signed for a massive €37m in 2018.

It’s added that Kehrer is happy in the French capital, with no hurry to leave at the moment, with the report also reiterating how ‘pleasant’ the salary is that the versatile defender earns.

Nonetheless, the club reportedly see an exit for the 24-year-old as ‘very likely’, with it also mentioned that other clubs will try their luck, perhaps with more respectable offers than the one from Arsenal.

Kehrer is naturally a centre-back but has seen a considerable portion of his action at right-back over the last two seasons, it remains to be seen which role Arsenal wish to use the ace in – perhaps both?

Arsenal’s recruitment team may have really messed up their hopes to land Kehrer with their initial offer, which was clearly disrespectful enough to lead someone around the player or PSG to leak it to the news.

Kehrer is contracted until the summer of 2023 but it seems as though the Parisians have no plans to take the defender into next season.

Kehrer hasn’t lived up to the €37m fee in his 92 appearances for the French powerhouses to date, but the former Stuttgart and Schalke talent is only 24 and has plenty of time to kick on to star level.

It’s somewhat surprising to see the Gunners are eyeing Kehrer, considering the number of defenders they have on their books already, perhaps the ace is being eyed as a replacement for deadwood.