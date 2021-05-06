Big change likely to happen at Real Madrid as players make up their mind on Zidane’s future

There’s no doubt that key figures behind the scenes at Real Madrid will feel embarrassed by the ESL failure, so last night was a chance to stick it to everyone and show they were still the best team in the world.

The reality is that they were well beaten by Chelsea over the two legs, while they now face a genuine crisis of having an ageing squad where multiple stars need to be replaced, they don’t have many players with a big sell-on value either and they are also in a ton of debt.

It means that at least one key figure will need to be offered up as a sacrifice, and a recent report from Goal has indicated that Zinedine Zidane could be finished:

?? Noticia @GoalEspana: el vestuario del Real Madrid cree que Zidane no seguirá https://t.co/ss9SPoYtGn — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) May 6, 2021

It’s stated that he’s starting to lose the dressing room as several key players are annoyed at their situation and they’ve started to turn on Zidane, while there’s a widespread feeling that he isn’t going to be in charge next season.

It’s also suggested that Zidane is starting to become tired at the current routine and he’s hoping to take the France job in the near future so perhaps he’s starting to see that the writing is on the wall here too.

This could be bad news for their La Liga title hopes as it doesn’t sound like everyone is on the same page, while a poor end to the season may be enough to seal Zidane’s fate.