Brazilian giant ends discussions with Juventus winger Douglas Costa

Bayern Munich
Douglas Costa finds himself in a precarious situation. The winger is on loan at FC Bayern Munich but won’t stay there past the 2020-21 season, and Juventus FC, which has its rights, doesn’t have them in their plans. 

Grêmio entered in talks with the player, who has one year left on his contract with Juventus, but it seems as though these discussions with Costa went nowhere.

According to TNT Sports, the Brazilian side decided to end talks with Costa as there was a difference between the parties to reach an agreement. The report doesn’t state the reason for these conversations coming to an end.

Either Grêmio didn’t want to pay the transfer sum for Costa, or perhaps the player’s wage demands were too high for them to pay up. Regardless, at 30-years-old it will be interesting to see what Costa decides to do next.

Juventus will look for a buyer to take Costa, or both parties could agree to terminate the contract allowing the winger to leave on a free transfer. Regardless, if Costa returns to Brazil, it won’t be to Grêmio.

