Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has paid a huge compliment to Manchester City as the two clubs prepare to meet in the Champions League final later this month.

Tuchel’s side beat Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate to reach their third Champions League final, while City won against Paris Saint-Germain this week to get to this stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

Tuchel is clearly a big admirer of Pep Guardiola’s side, as evidenced by his quotes in the video below…

"They are the benchmark…" Thomas Tuchel pays a huge compliment to Chelsea's #UCLfinal opponents Man City… © UEFA pic.twitter.com/CaKoTsRD6x — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 6, 2021

Tuchel, speaking in his post-match press conference, was also clearly emotional after Chelsea’s big win, speaking about the sacrifices he’s made by taking the job at Stamford Bridge.

The German tactician has had to settle in quickly after replacing Frank Lampard in January, and he’s done a superb job despite the difficulties of trying to settle in a new country during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning he’s been away from his family.

He clearly feels it’s all been worth it, however…

"It was worth it!" Thomas Tuchel's emotional response as he speaks about the sacrifices he's made to become Chelsea manager ? © UEFA pic.twitter.com/o4cWBiJGU0 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 6, 2021

