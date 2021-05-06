Menu

Video: Thomas Tuchel pays huge compliment to Chelsea’s Champions League final opponents Man City

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has paid a huge compliment to Manchester City as the two clubs prepare to meet in the Champions League final later this month.

Tuchel’s side beat Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate to reach their third Champions League final, while City won against Paris Saint-Germain this week to get to this stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

Tuchel is clearly a big admirer of Pep Guardiola’s side, as evidenced by his quotes in the video below…

Tuchel, speaking in his post-match press conference, was also clearly emotional after Chelsea’s big win, speaking about the sacrifices he’s made by taking the job at Stamford Bridge.

The German tactician has had to settle in quickly after replacing Frank Lampard in January, and he’s done a superb job despite the difficulties of trying to settle in a new country during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning he’s been away from his family.

He clearly feels it’s all been worth it, however…

