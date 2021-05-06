Menu

Video: Chelsea fans mob Thomas Tuchel’s car as he leaves Stamford Bridge after win over Real Madrid

Chelsea fans surrounded Thomas Tuchel’s car and gave him a great reception as he left Stamford Bridge last night.

The German tactician has done tremendous work in his brief time in charge of Chelsea, guiding them to both the FA Cup and Champions League final…

No wonder this lot in the video above love him so much!

Chelsea fans were in great voice as they made their way to Stamford Bridge after the win over Real Madrid, even though they couldn’t be in the stadium.

One can only hope UEFA see sense and move the final between Chelsea and Manchester City to England so we can have some spectators present for this huge game.

