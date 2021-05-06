Video: Chelsea fans mob Thomas Tuchel’s car as he leaves Stamford Bridge after win over Real Madrid

Chelsea fans surrounded Thomas Tuchel’s car and gave him a great reception as he left Stamford Bridge last night.

The German tactician has done tremendous work in his brief time in charge of Chelsea, guiding them to both the FA Cup and Champions League final…

Thomas Tuchel leaving Stamford Bridge last night! ? pic.twitter.com/KxkwILwDwp — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) May 6, 2021

No wonder this lot in the video above love him so much!

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!

Chelsea fans were in great voice as they made their way to Stamford Bridge after the win over Real Madrid, even though they couldn’t be in the stadium.

One can only hope UEFA see sense and move the final between Chelsea and Manchester City to England so we can have some spectators present for this huge game.