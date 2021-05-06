Menu

“Come to Chelsea” – These Blues fans are loving Declan Rice’s tweet after the win over Real Madrid

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has got Chelsea fans talking after tweeting about his old friend Mason Mount after the Blues’ 2-0 win over Real Madrid last night.

Chelsea beat Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate in the Champions League semi-final, setting up an all-English final with Manchester City in Istanbul later this month.

MORE: UEFA under pressure to move Champions League final venue as Chelsea join Man City

Not long afterwards, Rice tweeted about the incredible journey Chelsea star Mount has been on, with the youngster rising through their academy to become a key player in their first-team.

Mount then scored the important second goal against Madrid last night to fire his club into the Champions League final for just the third time in their history.

It certainly was a big moment for the talented 22-year-old, who has been in superb form for CFC recently.

Rice is clearly a big admirer of Mount, and the Hammers star’s tweet did not go unnoticed by a number of Chelsea fans…

  1. Mojen says:
    May 6, 2021 at 9:13 am

    Pretty sad and gets more childish. As for winning champions leauge. Hello its man city.

