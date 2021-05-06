West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has got Chelsea fans talking after tweeting about his old friend Mason Mount after the Blues’ 2-0 win over Real Madrid last night.

Chelsea beat Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate in the Champions League semi-final, setting up an all-English final with Manchester City in Istanbul later this month.

Not long afterwards, Rice tweeted about the incredible journey Chelsea star Mount has been on, with the youngster rising through their academy to become a key player in their first-team.

Mount then scored the important second goal against Madrid last night to fire his club into the Champions League final for just the third time in their history.

It certainly was a big moment for the talented 22-year-old, who has been in superb form for CFC recently.

Rice is clearly a big admirer of Mount, and the Hammers star’s tweet did not go unnoticed by a number of Chelsea fans…

You can too

Come to Chelsea — Ruth (@auburneey) May 5, 2021

Sign for Chelsea — Kerich Amos (@itskerich) May 5, 2021

Deccy, come for next year’s journey!!! ? — bagged at 15K (@FUTJack___) May 5, 2021

You need to come home and captain our team — Dave king (@speomph) May 5, 2021

COME HOME — cas ? (@casxcfc) May 5, 2021

Come to chelsea next season? — wb (@ridhowibi3) May 6, 2021

Things we love to see — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) May 5, 2021

Join Chelsea for trophies or remember for a player with good contributions with no trophy ??? — CFCZED ? (@CFCZED1) May 5, 2021