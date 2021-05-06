Chelsea legend John Terry took to Instagram to celebrate his old club reaching the Champions League final after their win over Real Madrid.

Terry also clearly wanted to make this a special message to Mason Mount in particular, with the Blues youngster firing in the important second goal against Madrid last night to really clinch the result.

See below as Terry uploaded an image of Mount as a kid in a Chelsea shirt and tagged him in the post, making reference to the incredible journey Mount has been on…

This Chelsea squad may be mostly full of big-name signings, but Mount rose up through the west Londoners’ academy and is clearly a lifelong Blue.

The 22-year-old has come on leaps and bounds in recent months and it seems a fitting reward for him to grab such a big goal for the club to set up their place in the Champions League final later this month.

