Menu

“Zero respect” – Eden Hazard told to “get off the pitch” and “shut up” as pundit fumes at former Chelsea star’s antics

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara was clearly unimpressed with the antics of Eden Hazard after his current club Real Madrid were beaten by his former team Chelsea in last night’s Champions League semi-final.

Hazard could be seen laughing and joking with his old team-mates after the match, with the Belgium international clearly not too fussed about Madrid being knocked out and missing out on a place in the final.

MORE: Could this spell the end of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid?

Given how much Hazard has flopped since moving from Chelsea to Real, this behaviour did not go down at all well with some sections of the Spanish media, as you can see by clicking here.

And talkSPORT pundit O’Hara was not at all impressed with Hazard either as he took to Twitter to brutally slam the 30-year-old for showing disrespect to fans…

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez quizzed about Super League as he visits London for Chelsea clash
Chelsea prepare bid for Barcelona star who’s lost Koeman’s confidence
Wembley unavailable but other English stadiums offering to host Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final

Some Madrid supporters will no doubt feel aggrieved by this, but we also can’t expect players to be robots, with Hazard surely entitled to exchange a few words with his old team-mates and friends after the game.

That said, it could’ve waited until they were all out of view of the cameras, as it’s unsurprising that it could be seen as a sign that he doesn’t particularly care about the result.

More Stories Eden Hazard Jamie O'Hara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.