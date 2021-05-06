Menu

“Monumental” anger from Real Madrid over images of Eden Hazard joking with Chelsea players

There is reportedly monumental anger inside Real Madrid following Eden Hazard’s antics after yesterday’s 2-0 Champions League semi-final defeat against Chelsea.

The Spanish giants were beaten 3-1 on aggregate to miss out on a place in this season’s final, but Hazard didn’t seem at all bothered judging by his reaction just after the game.

Hazard could be seen laughing and joking with his old Chelsea team-mates, and the Belgium international’s antics have not gone down at all well with media pundits in Spain and England alike.

Now ESPN claim that Real Madrid are also furious, according to club sources…

It remains to be seen if Hazard himself will come out and apologise for his behaviour, which has clearly upset a lot of people.

The 30-year-old may well have been pleased to see players from his former club, but he could’ve modified his demeanour a little bit in front of the cameras and waited to exchange jokes once they’d gone down the tunnel.

It doesn’t help that Hazard’s form in his time at Real Madrid has been well below-par, with the Belgian not looking anywhere near as good as he did during his Chelsea days.

