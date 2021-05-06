Video: Spanish TV reaction to Eden Hazard laughing with Chelsea players needs no translation

You may have seen Eden Hazard laughing and joking with his old Chelsea team-mates after last night’s Champions League semi-final.

Hazard’s Real Madrid side were well beaten at Stamford Bridge, but Hazard certainly didn’t look particularly bothered as he enjoyed the reunion with his former colleagues.

Well, we imagine there are plenty of unimpressed Real Madrid fans today, and this video below from El Chiringuito seems like a decent representation of how some people in Spain will be feeling…

Sure that post-match Hazard image won’t be a big deal in Madr … ah pic.twitter.com/e5pJih2RiX — James Dart (@James_Dart) May 6, 2021

Pictures courtesy of El Chiringuito

This doesn’t really appear to need much translating…the reporter’s seething anger seems pretty clear.

Hazard was a star player for Chelsea for many years but has majorly flopped in his time at the Bernabeu, so for him to almost look happy with the result for his old club was never going to go down well.

What could this mean for the Belgium international’s future at Madrid?