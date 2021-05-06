Chelsea prepare bid for Barcelona star who’s lost Koeman’s confidence

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, should the 31-year-old become available this summer.

That’s according to Catalan outlet SPORT – via Sport Witness, who claim Serie A champions Inter are another club keeping an eye on the Bosnia and Herzegovina international’s situation.

Pjanic arrived at Camp Nou last summer, with Arthur going in the other direction to Juventus, but has struggled to find his feet in La Liga.

It should be noted many players have struggled to adapt to new clubs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the midfielder has reportedly lost the confidence of manager Ronald Koeman.

Pjanic has experience on his side, with his technical abilities often cited as some of the best in European football.

The midfielder was pivotal player for both Roma and Juventus throughout the 2010s, but his move to Spain hasn’t come off quite as well.

Another refresher could do Pjanic some good and the idea of Jorginho playing alongside the Bosnian, with N’Golo Kante acting as the anchor, is a mouth-watering prospect.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves, the SPORT report claims Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Barcelona man’s situation and are prepared to make a move.