Chelsea plotting double contract extension for key player and talented youngster

Chelsea are set to open contract talks with two players, according to Fabrizio Romano, including one of the heroes of Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel is building something special at Stamford Bridge. Wednesday night’s victory over Real Madrid, which saw the Blues progress to the final of the Champions League, is testament to that.

While Tuchel will soon be sitting down with Marina Granovskaia, Bruce Buck and Petr Cech to discuss potential summer incomings, keeping the current crop of players together is of equal importance.

As per the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, the club will soon begin work on ensuring midfielder Jorginho, who starred in that win over Real Madrid, sticks around in SW6.

MORE: Chelsea star pays tribute to “incredible” Thomas Tuchel tactics

Chelsea will soon open talks with Jorginho about his contract – player’s priority is extending the agreement with Chelsea. ? #CFC Chelsra are also preparing a new contract bid for the young striker Armando Broja, chased by European clubs after his amazing season at Vitesse. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2021

Extending the contract of Armando Broja, who has netted 11 goals in 31 appearances for Vitesse Arnhem, would be a fine example of the club looking to ensure the future is as bright as the present.

Chelsea’s work off the field in recent times has been every bit as efficient and astute as it has on the pitch. If Romano’s information is accurate, that looks set to continue this summer and beyond.

For more Chelsea news, click here.