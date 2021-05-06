Chelsea star pays tribute to “incredible” Thomas Tuchel tactics

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has paid tribute to the tremendous impact made by manager Thomas Tuchel in his brief time at Stamford Bridge.

The German tactician only came in to replace Frank Lampard in January, and has very quickly turned the team around, guiding them to the finals of both the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Werner is clearly hugely impressed with Tuchel, remarking that it’s “incredible” how well the Blues were able to control the rhythm of the game against such high quality opposition as Real Madrid last night.

The former RB Leipzig man also paid tribute to the progress Tuchel has made with Chelsea considering where they were when he took over.

“When we started with the manager we were 10th in the league and now we reach everything – on the road to the top four, we can win the Champions League and the FA Cup,” Werner told BT Sport, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“Our team is incredible. How we control the rhythm against a team with world-class players. We are young but not stupid to make easy mistakes.

“I had to wait a long time for the ball to come down. It took hours. It was an easy goal. But the chances we create was very good. In the end, it was not easy to play against Real Madrid but we did it very well.”

Chelsea fans will love hearing Werner sounding so positive, and it does seem like he’s improving in every game at the moment after a difficult period midway through the season.

The Germany international scored the opening goal against Real Madrid last night and clearly seems to be enjoying life under Tuchel.

