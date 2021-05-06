Contact made: Barcelona look to sign Ligue 1 star for €25m this summer – PSG also interested

Jordi Alba still has two or three years left in him at the top level, but it’s clear that Junior Firpo isn’t really trusted and they need to find a rotation option who could be his long-term successor.

A report from UOL has indicated that Monaco star Caio Henrique is attracting interest after an impressive season, to the point that PSG and Barca have already made contact over a potential transfer.

The 23 year-old does have some limited experience in Spain as he spent some time with Atletico Madrid, but he was mainly used in their B team and his only senior appearance came in the Copa Del Rey.

It’s confirmed that Monaco could make a quick profit on the player that they signed for only €10m last summer, but his asking price of €25m would still represent value for both sides if he did go on to be a regular first team option.

It’s also suggested that Barca are close to agreeing a deal with their former star Deco which may give them the edge in this transfer hunt, but they are also hopeful it will give them an advantage in the South American market so that could be an interesting situation to watch.