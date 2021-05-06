Menu

Arsenal star was shouting and swearing at lacklustre Gunners teammates during poor first-half

Arsenal FC
David Luiz was ‘shouting and swearing’ at his Arsenal teammates during the first-half of the Gunners’ clash with Villarreal this evening.

The Brazilian is one of the most vocal, experienced and influential members of the Arsenal squad, so having him ruled out through injury tonight was a huge blow for Mikel Arteta.

The former Chelsea man, who won the Europa League twice during his time at Stamford Bridge, seems determined to prevent his side going out with a whimper, even if he can’t be involved on the field of play.

David Luiz won the Europa League under Rafa Benitez and Maurizio Sarri.

According to ESPN’s James Olley, David Luiz could be heard shouting and swearing at the Arsenal players on the field, who based on the evidence of the first-half display, were in dire need of a kick up the backside.

Arsenal can oftentimes be accused of being too nice and too tame. David Luiz is one man that that certainly doesn’t apply to, so they ought to all take a leaf out of his book in the second-half.

