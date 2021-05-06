“The worst of the worst!” – West Ham legend Paolo Di Canio’s extraordinary rant against Jose Mourinho

Former West Ham and Lazio star Paolo Di Canio has absolutely torn Jose Mourinho to shreds following the recent news that he’d been hired as Roma manager for next season.

The outspoken Italian did not hold back in his assessment of Mourinho, saying he’s “finished” as a top-level manager.

This seems a bit over the top, though there’s no doubt the Portuguese tactician hasn’t quite been at his best in recent jobs at Tottenham and Manchester United.

Di Canio is firmly of the view, however, that this was a poor move by Roma.

“You’ve got the worst of the worst,” Di Canio said.

“I understand you needed a big name at this moment, but it’s like when you sign a player who is finished. Mourinho just wanted a job with money, he’s had his third sacking in four years, kicked out from everywhere due to the incompatibility of his character and before that’s all he was good at, having character.

“Now Tottenham gave him the boot for his results and incapacity to take the team to another level after two years with all the money they spent.

“Considering the environment around Roma, he’s fine, you might be expecting who knows what, but I tell you he’s the worst of the worst. He’s finished in every conceivable way.

“He doesn’t even play football, he plays anti-football. You might enjoy yourselves in a few press conferences, because controversy makes for good theatre, but let me tell you: to reconstruct a team, he’s the worst you could possibly get.

“And I can say that because he was my favourite up until seven years ago, even more than Pep Guardiola.”