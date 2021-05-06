Eden Hazard has taken to Instagram to apologise for his behaviour after Real Madrid fell to a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Plenty was said in the build-up to the game in regards to Hazard, with this being his first trip back to the Bridge since departing to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

Hazard has had his fair share of injury problems this campaign, having missed more games than he’s featured in, but managed to get himself fit and ready to start against Chelsea.

The Belgian was hugely underwhelming, understandably a few yards off the pace and, much to the dismay of Real Madrid fans, was spotted laughing and joking wit his former teammates at full-time.

While Hazard is just that kind of character, and it will have been nice for him to see old friends, it was hardly appropriate to do it out on the pitch after Real Madrid had just been knocked out of the Champions League.

Hazard has been forced into issuing the below statement to the Real Madrid fanbase via his Instagram story. Only time will tell if they’ll find it in their hearts to forgive him.

