Wembley unavailable but other English stadiums offering to host Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final

Wembley Stadium will not be available to host the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City, but it seems other English stadiums could offer an alternative to the current venue in Istanbul.

Chelsea and City are preparing to meet in an all-English final, and it doesn’t seem to make much sense to make both these Premier League clubs, and their fans, travel to Turkey, who are currently in a worse situation with regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

It could be a lot easier to get more supporters into an English stadium for the final later this month, and it seems some grounds are offering to host the game as Wembley is currently booked up due to the playoffs, according to Henry Winter…

Uefa wants to keep to Istanbul. Wembley booked up anyway by play-offs. But other English grounds offering to host all-English #UCL final. Final decision is above football level tbh; decision should be taken by Govt and made after experts assess health risks. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 6, 2021

There are plenty of good venues in this country that could represent a simpler and safer option than Istanbul, so one has to hope UEFA see sense on this and agree to change the venue late on.

