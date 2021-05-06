Excellent news keeps coming for Chelsea as key contract renewal expected very soon

It’s always a good idea for a club to keep building on a positive feeling, and it’s fair to say that the Chelsea fans will be utterly delighted at reaching the Champions League final.

It’s going to be a cracking end to the season with the push for top four and the two cup finals, so it’s always going to be tempting for players to extend their deals in times like these.

Thiago Silva has been a really important signing this season as you can see the difference that his leadership and experience makes on the pitch, while he’s also a brilliant player so he still has plenty of value on the pitch.

A new contract has been talked about for a while now, and it appears that it should be signed and confirmed pretty soon:

Chelsea are working to complete the agreement soon and keep Thiago Silva also for the next season, confirmed. The board, Thomas Tuchel and everyone in the club is so happy with Thiago on and off the pitch. ?? #CFC https://t.co/6zBLSSlkZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2021

Perhaps his playing time will reduce as time goes on but it’s a no-brainer to keep him around, and it looks like everyone at the club will be pleased to get this over the line.