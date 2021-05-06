Ferdinand tips Chelsea to finish above Man City & Liverpool next season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has tipped Champions League finalists Chelsea to win the Premier League title next season.

The Londoners look a different beast under Thomas Tuchel, holding their own domestically and storming to the Istanbul final after eliminating Atletico, Porto and Real Madrid in the knockouts.

Ferdinand believes Timo Werner will shine brightly next season, and will boost Chelsea to Premier League glory – ahead of Manchester City, Liverpool and Man United.

“Have you seen Chelsea’s stats by the way? Chelsea are my team to win the league next year,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“Since Tuchel has come in, they are top of almost every category: goals conceded, chances created. What he’s done going in there, you can do nothing but give him applause man. It’s unbelievable.

“Werner will bang. Werner will bang next year. It’s his first year in the country. People are forgetting he’s settling in – during a pandemic by the way. This isn’t the easiest settling-in period.”

It’s hard to disagree with Rio on this one – Chelsea are playing some fine football at the moment and Werner has managed a respectable 12 goals and 13 assists in his debut season (47 games thus far).

The Blues are up against Man City in European football’s biggest game later this month, but funnily enough – they’re in action this weekend against the Premier League champions-elect in a rehearsal of the big one.