Rio Ferdinand fires warning to Manchester City about facing Chelsea in the Champions League final

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has talked up Chelsea’s strengths after their superb showing in the Champions League semi-final win over Real Madrid.

The Blues beat the Spanish giants 3-1 on aggregate to progress to the final in Istanbul later this month, where they’ll take on Premier League rivals Manchester City.

City are probably going to be the slight favourites for that game, but Chelsea are showing real potential under Thomas Tuchel, who has done a remarkable job since replacing Frank Lampard as manager back in January.

Pep Guardiola already knows a thing or two about Tuchel’s Chelsea, with the west London giants recently beating them in the FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley, while they’re also due to meet in the Premier League this weekend.

Ferdinand thinks Chelsea will be no easy game for City as he heaped praise on the way they dealt with Real Madrid, particularly in their convincing 2-0 win in last night’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

“They play quick and are brutal in those transitions. Their finishing wasn’t great on the night but they got the job done,” BT Sport pundit Ferdinand was quoted by the Metro.

“Real Madrid looked tired tonight, they looked like an old team. Chelsea did it with some authority. They were the stronger, better team all over the park.

“This is a strong group with character. They will be a problem for Manchester City in the final. I can’t wait.”

