Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil channels Unai Emery as he wishes them good luck against Villarreal

Usually a player who doesn’t play or contribute much on the field won’t be appreciated by the fans, and even less so if they happen to be one of the highest earners at the club.

Mesut Ozil is a special case as he’s always tried to support Arsenal and he’s said the right things in his tweets over the years, but it looks like he might have some split loyalties tonight.

He did wish Arsenal good luck as he took to Twitter before the game tonight, but he couldn’t help but channel Unai Emery’s infamous “good ebening” either:

Good ebening, Gunners! ? I hope my former teammates will turn this game around tonight – let's go! ???? #YaGunnersYa #COYG #UEL — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 6, 2021

The tie is perfectly poised as the Spanish side come with a 2-1 lead and they did dominate the first leg, but Arsenal will know they can’t be that poor again and one goal is enough to flip this tie the other way.

It would be huge for Emery to get one over on his old side tonight, but Ozil does seem to think that the Gunners will do it.