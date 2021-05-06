Arsenal face Bayern Munich competition for world class transfer target

Arsenal are reportedly set to face competition from Bayern Munich for the transfer of Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi this summer.

The Morocco international has had a superb season at the San Siro, playing a key role for Antonio Conte’s side as they ended Juventus’ long dominance in Serie A to win the title.

Hakimi’s fine form now seems to have attracted the interest of Bayern, according to TZ, with the former Borussia Dortmund man looking an ideal fit for the style of play of incoming new manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Arsenal have also been linked with Hakimi by AS, who claimed he was a top priority target for the Gunners, but one imagines it could now be hard for the struggling north London outfit to lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

Even if Arsenal are a big club, they’re in a pretty dire position right now, whereas Bayern continue to show themselves to be one of the finest teams in Europe.

If Hakimi had those two teams to choose between this summer, it’s surely a no-brainer to move to the Allianz Arena at the moment.

