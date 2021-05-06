Inter Milan’s Arturo Vidal rejects offer from Brazilian giant

Arturo Vidal has flirted with the idea of heading to Brazil and joining powerhouse Flamengo. However, it won’t be happening anytime soon.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via TNT Sports) reports that the 33-year-old midfielder has received an offer from Flamengo. Still, it seems as though Vidal wants to remain in Italy, where his club, Inter Milan, recently won the Scudetto for the first time since 2010.

The report states that Flamengo engaged in talks to see if the player would be interested in returning to South America, but with one year left on his contract, Vidal rather stay in Europe and then decide on his future.

Furthermore, Flamengo isn’t the only club that Vidal has rejected. The Italian media outlet states that the Inter Milan midfielder also said not to an offer from Olympique de Marseille.

Vidal has appeared in 30 matches for Inter Milan during the 2020-21 season while scoring two goals and registering two assists.