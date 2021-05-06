Menu

Chelsea and West Ham set for potential £35m transfer battle over star with 30 goals this season

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Chelsea and West Ham are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer deal for in-form Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form this season, scoring 30 goals in 44 games in the Championship, showing that he could surely do a job in the Premier League.

MORE: Declan Rice tweet will have Chelsea fans talking

Toney looks the real deal, and it seems he’s set to have a long list of suitors in for him this summer, though Brentford will not let him go on the cheap.

According to the Sun, Toney will cost around £35million, with West Ham one of his main admirers, though Chelsea are also mentioned as being in the running.

Given Timo Werner’s struggles for goals this season, it makes sense that the Blues might be looking at alternatives to come in up front.

ivan toney celebration

Ivan Toney celebrates a goal for Brentford

Toney, however, could be a bit of a gamble due to his lack of top-level experience, but at the same time he could end up being a bargain if he can come in for £35m and hit the ground running.

One imagines this clinical finisher could have plenty of joy with better players around him at Stamford Bridge, so it would be interesting to see how that move works out if it does happen.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal predicted XI v. Villarreal: Gunners handed major boost as star returns
Striker with 32 goals in 36 games this season wants Arsenal transfer
Video: Spanish TV reaction to Eden Hazard laughing with Chelsea players needs no translation

West Ham are also a little light up front at the moment, so would also do well to win the race for Toney’s signature.

The Hammers have over-achieved this season and will surely need a bigger squad next term as they prepare for a likely campaign either in the Champions League or the Europa League.

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!

More Stories Ivan Toney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.