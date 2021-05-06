Chelsea and West Ham are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer deal for in-form Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form this season, scoring 30 goals in 44 games in the Championship, showing that he could surely do a job in the Premier League.

Toney looks the real deal, and it seems he’s set to have a long list of suitors in for him this summer, though Brentford will not let him go on the cheap.

According to the Sun, Toney will cost around £35million, with West Ham one of his main admirers, though Chelsea are also mentioned as being in the running.

Given Timo Werner’s struggles for goals this season, it makes sense that the Blues might be looking at alternatives to come in up front.

Toney, however, could be a bit of a gamble due to his lack of top-level experience, but at the same time he could end up being a bargain if he can come in for £35m and hit the ground running.

One imagines this clinical finisher could have plenty of joy with better players around him at Stamford Bridge, so it would be interesting to see how that move works out if it does happen.

West Ham are also a little light up front at the moment, so would also do well to win the race for Toney’s signature.

The Hammers have over-achieved this season and will surely need a bigger squad next term as they prepare for a likely campaign either in the Champions League or the Europa League.

