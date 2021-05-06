Former Liverpool star hilariously mocks his own transfer to Anfield with brilliant meme

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has shared a meme that hilariously mocks his move to Anfield in the same summer that Sergio Aguero joined Manchester City.

Some of you may be aware of a tweet from that time that did *not* age well, with Ollie Holt proclaiming that Aguero was an exciting signing, but that Adam to Liverpool could end up being the deal of that summer.

Adam spent just one season at Liverpool before joining Stoke City, so that just about gives you an idea of how the former Scotland international got on with the Reds.

Aguero, meanwhile, has ended up being a City legend, and one of the greatest strikers to ever play in the Premier League.

At least Adam can see the funny side of it, though, as he tweeted a meme involving Aguero’s reaction to the fourth official getting his squad number wrong from the game against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, but with the numbers board replaced with Holt’s tweet…

We’re not sure if Adam made this himself or if he just saw it somewhere and decided he liked it, but fair play to him for being able to laugh at himself, and this spectacularly wrong prediction.

“It worried me. I didn’t have as many leaders as I thought” – Which pre-match song made Roy Keane question his players? Click here to find out!