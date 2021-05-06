Man City confident of beating Arsenal to £30m-rated star after regularly scouting him this season

Arsenal face multiple challenges in the transfer market, but one of the main issues is finding good-value players and actually getting the deal over the line before the richer clubs start to circle.

If finances are the primary motivation for a player then Man City will usually win the fight in a transfer battle, and it looks like they are confident of beating Arsenal to the signing of Brighton stat Yves Bissouma.

The Daily Star have reported that Arsenal and a host of other Premier League sides have been keeping tabs on the midfielder, but Pep Guardiola has personally asked for him to be scouted on multiple occasions this season.

Interestingly it sounds like West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was also an option, but it’s believed that he might cost around £90m, so Bissouma will be the preferred option as he’s likely to leave for around £30m in the summer.

It could still come down to his potential playing time as Arsenal will surely make him a regular starter while that won’t be guaranteed at City, but Mikel Arteta also has multiple needs to fill on a limited budget so that might be too much to spend on one player.

City do sound confident of signing him but their plans could also change if Fernandinho decides to stick around for an extra year, but it just shows the trouble that Arsenal could have in this summer market.